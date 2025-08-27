EBS’s Financial Health: Exploring Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

The stock price for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) currently stands at $8.71. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.0 after starting at $8.71. The stock’s lowest price was $12.0 before closing at $9.2.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.73 on 11/07/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.02 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of EBS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s current trading price is -31.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.02 to $12.73. In the Healthcare sector, the Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 464.69M and boasts a workforce of 900 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Emergent Biosolutions Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.46, with a change in price of +3.54. Similarly, Emergent Biosolutions Inc recorded 1,274,574 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.47%.

Examining EBS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBS stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

EBS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Emergent Biosolutions Inc over the last 50 days is 76.51%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 76.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.84% and 90.15%, respectively.

EBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.80%. The price of EBS fallen by 28.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.22%.