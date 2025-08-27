EBay Inc: Analyzing EBAY Stock Trends

The current stock price for EBay Inc (EBAY) is $94.64. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $102.0 after opening at $94.64. It dipped to a low of $60.0 before ultimately closing at $98.55.

EBay Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $101.15 on 08/15/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $56.33 on 10/31/24.

52-week price history of EBAY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. EBay Inc’s current trading price is -6.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $56.33 and $101.15. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 10.0 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EBay Inc (EBAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.25B and boasts a workforce of 11500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For EBay Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating EBay Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.25, with a change in price of +27.22. Similarly, EBay Inc recorded 5,869,833 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.37%.

EBAY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBAY stands at 1.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

EBAY Stock Stochastic Average

EBay Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 77.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.69% and 88.87%, respectively.

EBAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 60.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EBAY has fallen by 19.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.26%.