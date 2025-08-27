Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Dutch Bros Inc’s current trading price is -14.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 146.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $30.30 and $86.88. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.12 million observed over the last three months.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) current stock price is $74.56. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $92.0 after opening at $74.19. The stock’s lowest point was $73.0 before it closed at $72.27.

In terms of market performance, Dutch Bros Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $86.88 on 02/18/25, while the lowest value was $30.30 on 08/29/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.27B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Dutch Bros Inc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Dutch Bros Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.84, with a change in price of +17.13. Similarly, Dutch Bros Inc recorded 3,114,765 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.11%.

How BROS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BROS stands at 1.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.49.

BROS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dutch Bros Inc over the last 50 days is at 99.67%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 99.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.81% and 79.94%, respectively.

BROS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 135.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.11%. The price of BROS increased 27.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.46%.