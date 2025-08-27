Draganfly Inc’s Mixed Bag: Up 97.93% in 6 Months, Up -8.97% in 30 Days

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) current stock price is $4.77. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.96 after opening at $4.77. The stock’s lowest point was $5.96 before it closed at $4.29.

Draganfly Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $7.30 on 07/17/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.55 on 09/10/24.

52-week price history of DPRO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Draganfly Inc’s current trading price is -34.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 207.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.55 and $7.30. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 165.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.90M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Draganfly Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Draganfly Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.26, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Draganfly Inc recorded 2,395,652 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +111.06%.

DPRO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DPRO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

DPRO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Draganfly Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 49.95%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.24% and 21.38%, respectively.

DPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 44.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 97.93%. The price of DPRO decreased -8.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.20%.