Domo Inc (DOMO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Domo Inc’s current trading price is -4.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.01 and $16.95 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.76 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Domo Inc (DOMO) currently stands at $16.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.0 after starting at $16.11. The stock’s lowest price was $9.0 before closing at $13.84.

Domo Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.95 on 08/26/25 and a low of $6.01 for the same time frame on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Domo Inc (DOMO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 648.18M and boasts a workforce of 888 employees.

Domo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Domo Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.10, with a change in price of +8.02. Similarly, Domo Inc recorded 632,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +99.13%.

DOMO Stock Stochastic Average

Domo Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.70%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.17% and 21.52%, respectively.

DOMO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 104.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 111.42%. The price of DOMO fallen by 0.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.23%.