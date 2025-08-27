Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dogness (International) Corp’s current trading price is -82.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.16%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.16 and $58.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Dogness (International) Corp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $58.50 on 10/25/24, and the lowest price during that time was $7.16, recorded on 08/26/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 130.49M and boasts a workforce of 239 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.49, with a change in price of -19.00. Similarly, Dogness (International) Corp recorded 287,352 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.96%.

How DOGZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOGZ stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

DOGZ Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dogness (International) Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 13.94%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.17% and 83.37%, respectively.

DOGZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -60.13%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOGZ has fallen by 14.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -27.72%.