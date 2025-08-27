DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. DigiAsia Corp’s current trading price is -91.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.16 and $2.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.81 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 8.77 million over the last three months.

DigiAsia Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.93 on 09/27/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.16 on 05/14/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.25M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4262, with a change in price of -0.0173. Similarly, DigiAsia Corp recorded 13,224,334 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.44%.

FAAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, DigiAsia Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.54%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.02% and 14.55%, respectively.

FAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -77.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -52.56%. The price of FAAS decreased -47.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.95%.