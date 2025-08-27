DevvStream Corp (DEVS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. DevvStream Corp’s current trading price is -98.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.86%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.75 and $154.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.38 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

DevvStream Corp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

DevvStream Corp (DEVS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.81M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.53, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, DevvStream Corp recorded 1,347,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.65%.

DEVS Stock Stochastic Average

DevvStream Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.31%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.35% and 6.56%, respectively.

DEVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -98.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -43.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DEVS has leaped by -49.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.50%.