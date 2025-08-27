Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Delta Air Lines, Inc’s current trading price is -12.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $34.74 and $69.98. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 9.56 million observed over the last three months.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has a current stock price of $61.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $90.0 after opening at $61.15. The stock’s low for the day was $31.0, and it eventually closed at $60.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $69.98 on 01/22/25, with the lowest value being $34.74 on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.93B and boasts a workforce of 103000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Delta Air Lines, Inc

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Delta Air Lines, Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.82, with a change in price of +17.78. Similarly, Delta Air Lines, Inc recorded 10,812,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.00%.

How DAL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAL stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

DAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Delta Air Lines, Inc over the last 50 days is at 95.23%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.51% and 85.21%, respectively.

DAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 52.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.04%. The price of DAL fallen by 9.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.07%.