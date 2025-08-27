DB’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 113.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 62.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DB has fallen by 6.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.78%.

The current stock price for Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is $35.18. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $37.7 after opening at $35.1. It dipped to a low of $37.7 before ultimately closing at $36.82.

The market performance of Deutsche Bank AG has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $37.54 on 08/25/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $15.20, recorded on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of DB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Deutsche Bank AG’s current trading price is -6.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.20 and $37.54. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.96 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.71 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.76B and boasts a workforce of 89753 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.23, with a change in price of +12.39. Similarly, Deutsche Bank AG recorded 3,183,415 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.13%.

DB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DB stands at 2.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.

DB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Deutsche Bank AG over the last 50 days is at 77.83%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 56.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.21% and 86.66%, respectively.