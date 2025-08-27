DAWN’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -45.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -36.89%. The price of DAWN fallen by 5.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.38%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has a current stock price of $7.46. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $34.0 after opening at $7.46. The stock’s low for the day was $16.0, and it eventually closed at $6.97.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $16.76 on 11/08/24, and the lowest price during that time was $5.64, recorded on 08/06/25.

52-week price history of DAWN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -55.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.39%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.64 and $16.76. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.16 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.57 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 764.14M and boasts a workforce of 181 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.79, with a change in price of -0.51. Similarly, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,500,557 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.40%.

DAWN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAWN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

DAWN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 98.92%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.51% and 79.80%, respectively.