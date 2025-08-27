Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -17.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $242.25 and $517.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.6 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.25 million over the last three months.

The stock of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) is currently priced at $425.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $610.0 after opening at $425.03. The day’s lowest price was $330.0 before the stock closed at $417.6.

In terms of market performance, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $517.98 on 07/03/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $242.25 on 09/11/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 105.97B and boasts a workforce of 10118 employees.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Crowdstrike Holdings Inc as a BUY, 10 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 445.12, with a change in price of +77.56. Similarly, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc recorded 3,410,348 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.39%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.69%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.06% and 14.79%, respectively.

CRWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 56.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRWD has leaped by -8.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.42%.