CRH Plc (CRH) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CRH Plc’s current trading price is 0.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $76.75 and $113.95 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.09 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.21 million over the last three months.

The stock price for CRH Plc (CRH) currently stands at $114.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $142.0 after starting at $114.27. The stock’s lowest price was $90.0 before closing at $112.59.

CRH Plc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $113.95 on 08/26/25 and a low of $76.75 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CRH Plc (CRH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.86B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

CRH Plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CRH Plc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.22, with a change in price of +23.64. Similarly, CRH Plc recorded 4,684,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRH stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.70.

CRH Stock Stochastic Average

CRH Plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.53%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.55% and 92.17%, respectively.

CRH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.94%. The price of CRH fallen by 15.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.63%.