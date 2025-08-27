CPNG: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.58%. The price of CPNG leaped by -5.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.49%.

The stock price for Coupang Inc (CPNG) currently stands at $28.42. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $39.0 after starting at $28.42. The stock’s lowest price was $26.2 before closing at $28.54.

Coupang Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $31.65 on 07/21/25 and a low of $19.02 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CPNG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Coupang Inc’s current trading price is -10.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.42%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $19.02 and $31.65. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 6.79 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 10.22 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coupang Inc (CPNG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.81B and boasts a workforce of 95000 employees.

Coupang Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Coupang Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.26, with a change in price of +5.93. Similarly, Coupang Inc recorded 10,313,422 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.37%.

CPNG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPNG stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

CPNG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Coupang Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 26.95%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 41.95% and 40.52% respectively.