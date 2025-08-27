Corteva Inc: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Corteva Inc (CTVA) current stock price is $73.94. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $92.0 after opening at $73.94. The stock’s lowest point was $60.0 before it closed at $73.6.

Corteva Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $77.41 on 07/03/25, and the lowest price during that time was $53.40, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CTVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Corteva Inc’s current trading price is -4.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $53.40 and $77.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.8 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.11 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Corteva Inc (CTVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.21B and boasts a workforce of 22000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Corteva Inc

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Corteva Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.30, with a change in price of +9.94. Similarly, Corteva Inc recorded 3,963,158 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.53%.

CTVA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTVA stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

CTVA Stock Stochastic Average

Corteva Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 60.16%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.98% and 93.31%, respectively.

CTVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 35.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 17.40%. The price of CTVA increased 2.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.13%.