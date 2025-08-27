Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -67.76% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Kindly MD Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.77 on 05/22/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.65 on 11/27/24.

52-week price history of NAKA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Kindly MD Inc’s current trading price is -76.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1141.54%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.65 and $34.77. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.04B and boasts a workforce of 61 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.48, with a change in price of +6.51. Similarly, Kindly MD Inc recorded 1,877,274 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +417.31%.

Examining NAKA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAKA stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

NAKA Stock Stochastic Average

Kindly MD Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.23%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.05% and 37.34%, respectively.

NAKA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 374.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 318.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NAKA has leaped by -23.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.01%.