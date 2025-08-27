Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Climb Bio Inc’s current trading price is -73.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.05 and $8.79 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) stock is currently valued at $2.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.0 after opening at $2.33. The stock briefly dropped to $7.0 before ultimately closing at $2.48.

Climb Bio Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.79 on 09/16/24 and a low of $1.05 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 99.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.89M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Climb Bio Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Climb Bio Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.40, with a change in price of +1.12. Similarly, Climb Bio Inc recorded 354,070 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +92.56%.

CLYM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Climb Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.13% and 93.40%, respectively.

CLYM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -59.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 67.63%. The price of CLYM increased 45.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.35%.