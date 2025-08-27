Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s current trading price is -4.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.59 and $2.07. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.71 million observed over the last three months.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has a current stock price of $1.98. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.2 after opening at $1.99. The stock’s low for the day was $1.7, and it eventually closed at $1.99.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.07 on 09/19/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.59, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.77B and boasts a workforce of 5028 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8643, with a change in price of +0.2100. Similarly, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR recorded 2,874,666 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.86%.

How CIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIG stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

CIG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR over the last 50 days is at 82.61%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.06% and 87.30%, respectively.

CIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -2.36% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 5.59%. The price of CIG fallen by 8.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.54%.