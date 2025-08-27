Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Chegg Inc’s current trading price is -49.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.44 and $2.72. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.65 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Chegg Inc (CHGG) is currently priced at $1.37. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.0 after opening at $1.37. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $1.28.

Chegg Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.72 on 12/09/24 and the lowest value was $0.44 on 04/11/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chegg Inc (CHGG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 148.41M and boasts a workforce of 1271 employees.

Chegg Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Chegg Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0889, with a change in price of +0.7500. Similarly, Chegg Inc recorded 3,273,449 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +120.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHGG stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

CHGG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Chegg Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 48.13%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.24%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.80% and 38.55% respectively.

CHGG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -35.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CHGG has leaped by -8.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.13%.