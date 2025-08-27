Charting the Course: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd’s AZI Stock Prospects

The stock market performance of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of AZI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd’s current trading price is -94.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.19 and $4.05. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.87 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.55M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5250, with a change in price of -0.7956. Similarly, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd recorded 3,212,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.06%.

AZI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd over the last 50 days is at 9.65%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 37.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.47% and 40.29%, respectively.

AZI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective.