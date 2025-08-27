CDT Equity Inc (CDT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CDT Equity Inc’s current trading price is -99.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.47 and $274.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.1 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

CDT Equity Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $274.80 on 01/10/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.47 on 08/20/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CDT Equity Inc (CDT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.75M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.4193, with a change in price of -9.7000. Similarly, CDT Equity Inc recorded 334,931 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDT stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CDT Stock Stochastic Average

CDT Equity Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.69% and 28.24%, respectively.

CDT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -99.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -91.53%. The price of CDT leaped by -19.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.97%.