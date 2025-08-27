CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. CBAK Energy Technology Inc’s current trading price is -30.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.57 and $1.30. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.23 million observed over the last three months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) current stock price is $0.9. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.5 after opening at $0.9. The stock’s lowest point was $1.5 before it closed at $0.97.

In terms of market performance, CBAK Energy Technology Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.30 on 10/07/24, while the lowest value was $0.57 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.79M and boasts a workforce of 1463 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9515, with a change in price of +0.1399. Similarly, CBAK Energy Technology Inc recorded 219,253 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.40%.

How CBAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBAT stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

CBAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc over the last 50 days is at 22.67%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.69%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.86% and 61.27%, respectively.

CBAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.25%. The price of CBAT decreased -10.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.88%.