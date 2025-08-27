Can Bank Of Nova Scotia Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) current stock price is $61.41. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $58.54 after opening at $61.41. The stock’s lowest point was $54.95 before it closed at $57.32.

The market performance of Bank Of Nova Scotia has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $57.70 on 08/26/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $44.09, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BNS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s current trading price is 6.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $44.09 and $57.70. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.49B and boasts a workforce of 88488 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bank Of Nova Scotia

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Bank Of Nova Scotia as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.02, with a change in price of +13.89. Similarly, Bank Of Nova Scotia recorded 2,026,580 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.23%.

BNS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNS stands at 2.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

BNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bank Of Nova Scotia over the last 50 days is at 99.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 99.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.66% and 89.22%, respectively.

BNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.16%. The price of BNS increased 9.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.38%.