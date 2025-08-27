Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -96.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.54 and $46.68 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) is currently priced at $1.7. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $120.0 after opening at $1.7. The day’s lowest price was $120.0 before the stock closed at $1.56.

The market performance of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $46.68 on 11/13/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.54 on 08/25/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.33M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.2080, with a change in price of -5.2720. Similarly, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc recorded 984,958 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLDI stands at 2.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

CLDI Stock Stochastic Average

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.91%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.42% and 1.11%, respectively.

CLDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -90.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLDI has leaped by -74.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -43.33%.