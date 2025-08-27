Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s current trading price is -43.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $21.40 and $45.93. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.76 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) currently stands at $26.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $61.0 after starting at $26.14. The stock’s lowest price was $27.0 before closing at $26.75.

In terms of market performance, Caesars Entertainment Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $45.93 on 10/15/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $21.40 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.44B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

Caesars Entertainment Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Caesars Entertainment Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.40, with a change in price of -0.13. Similarly, Caesars Entertainment Inc recorded 5,834,578 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CZR stands at 6.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.43.

CZR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Caesars Entertainment Inc over the last 50 days is 31.66%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 44.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.65% and 40.18%, respectively.

CZR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -25.04%. The price of CZR leaped by -11.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.40%.