BWLP’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About BW LPG Limited’s Performance

BW LPG Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.60 on 08/22/25 and a low of $7.86 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of BWLP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BW LPG Limited’s current trading price is -9.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.86 to $16.60. In the Industrials sector, the BW LPG Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BW LPG Limited (BWLP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.29B and boasts a workforce of 1429 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.94, with a change in price of +4.24. Similarly, BW LPG Limited recorded 411,044 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.04%.

Examining BWLP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BWLP stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

BWLP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BW LPG Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 70.12%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 78.34% and 89.17% respectively.

BWLP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.28%. The price of BWLP increased 7.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.59%.