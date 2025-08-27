Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current trading price is -29.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.80 and $3.82. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.71 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.25 million observed over the last three months.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has a current stock price of $2.67. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.0 after opening at $2.67. The stock’s low for the day was $2.0, and it eventually closed at $2.25.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.82 on 11/14/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.80, recorded on 04/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 182.48M.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.24, with a change in price of +0.29. Similarly, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc recorded 312,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.15%.

How BHR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHR stands at 1.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

BHR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc over the last 50 days is at 59.16%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 59.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.85% and 45.96%, respectively.

BHR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -12.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.28%. The price of BHR fallen by 14.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 27.38%.