Box Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for Box Inc (BOX) is $32.28. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $45.0 after opening at $32.18. It dipped to a low of $26.0 before ultimately closing at $31.16.

Box Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $38.80 on 06/04/25, and the lowest price during that time was $28.00, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BOX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Box Inc’s current trading price is -16.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $28.00 and $38.80. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.4 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.38 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Box Inc (BOX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.67B and boasts a workforce of 2810 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Box Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Box Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.61, with a change in price of +0.88. Similarly, Box Inc recorded 2,076,005 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.83%.

BOX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Box Inc over the last 50 days is at 25.73%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.03% and 37.12%, respectively.

BOX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BOX has leaped by -1.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.40%.