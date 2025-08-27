Bitdeer Technologies Group: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.60B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is $13.22. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $33.6 after opening at $13.12. The stock touched a low of $17.0 before closing at $12.95.

The market performance of Bitdeer Technologies Group has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $26.99 on 01/06/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $5.40, recorded on 09/06/24.

52-week price history of BTDR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current trading price is -51.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 144.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.40 and $26.99. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.60B and boasts a workforce of 246 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bitdeer Technologies Group

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Bitdeer Technologies Group as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.35, with a change in price of +4.48. Similarly, Bitdeer Technologies Group recorded 4,640,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.08%.

BTDR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTDR stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

BTDR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bitdeer Technologies Group over the past 50 days is 54.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.45% and 40.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BTDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 75.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.98%. The price of BTDR leaped by -1.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.16%.