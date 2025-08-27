logo

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. BioAtla Inc’s current trading price is -83.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.24 and $2.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

The stock of BioAtla Inc (BCAB) is currently priced at $0.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.0 after opening at $0.41. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $0.36.

In terms of market performance, BioAtla Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.53 on 11/11/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.24 on 03/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.87M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3926, with a change in price of +0.0666. Similarly, BioAtla Inc recorded 586,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.59%.

BCAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BioAtla Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.52%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.52% and 50.61%, respectively.

BCAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -77.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BCAB has fallen by 14.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.86%.

