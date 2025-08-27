Behind Orchid Island Capital Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) is $7.09. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.0 after an opening price of $7.1. The stock briefly fell to $8.0 before ending the session at $7.13.

Orchid Island Capital Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.01 on 02/21/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.68 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ORC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s current trading price is -21.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.68 to $9.01. In the Real Estate sector, the Orchid Island Capital Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.98 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.14B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.00, with a change in price of -0.06. Similarly, Orchid Island Capital Inc recorded 4,099,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.84%.

Examining ORC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORC stands at 7.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ORC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Orchid Island Capital Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.75%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 49.09% and 40.30% respectively.

ORC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -14.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -19.76%. The price of ORC leaped by -2.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.21%.