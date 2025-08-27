Behind Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) is $26.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $39.0 after an opening price of $26.72. The stock briefly fell to $25.6 before ending the session at $27.13.

The market performance of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $33.05 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $22.51 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of IPG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s current trading price is -19.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $22.51 to $33.05. In the Communication Services sector, the Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.79B and boasts a workforce of 53300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.71, with a change in price of +0.68. Similarly, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc recorded 6,920,075 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.61%.

Examining IPG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IPG stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

IPG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 85.22%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.72% and 90.63% respectively.

IPG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -15.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.82%. The price of IPG fallen by 4.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.53%.