Behind Amphenol Corp’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Amphenol Corp (APH) is $109.9. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $127.0 after an opening price of $109.9. The stock briefly fell to $85.0 before ending the session at $109.73.

Amphenol Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $112.35 on 08/13/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $56.45 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of APH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Amphenol Corp’s current trading price is -2.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $56.45 to $112.35. In the Technology sector, the Amphenol Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 10.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Amphenol Corp (APH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 134.18B and boasts a workforce of 125000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Amphenol Corp

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Amphenol Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.36, with a change in price of +42.00. Similarly, Amphenol Corp recorded 8,627,834 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.86%.

Examining APH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APH stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

APH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Amphenol Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 87.83%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 71.99% and 68.45% respectively.

APH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 64.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 69.05%. The price of APH fallen by 3.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.07%.