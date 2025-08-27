BBVA’s 2025 Market Dance: Up 69.92% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 69.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 34.09%. The price of BBVA increased 15.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.74%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) current stock price is $18.0. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $18.74 after opening at $17.93. The stock’s lowest point was $17.0 before it closed at $18.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $19.39 on 08/15/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.23 on 11/27/24.

52-week price history of BBVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -7.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.96%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $9.23 and $19.39. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 103.53B and boasts a workforce of 125916 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.39, with a change in price of +4.35. Similarly, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR recorded 2,055,492 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.88%.

BBVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBVA stands at 2.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.78.

BBVA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 71.19%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.75% and 81.19%, respectively.