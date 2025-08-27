Bath & Body Works Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Currently, the stock price of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is $31.35. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $61.0 after opening at $31.35. The stock touched a low of $30.0 before closing at $31.13.

Bath & Body Works Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $41.87 on 02/26/25, and the lowest price during that time was $24.94, recorded on 06/13/25.

52-week price history of BBWI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bath & Body Works Inc’s current trading price is -25.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.94 and $41.87. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.77 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.63B and boasts a workforce of 59210 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bath & Body Works Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.84, with a change in price of -0.42. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc recorded 5,227,559 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.32%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bath & Body Works Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 69.40%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.69% and 71.46%, respectively.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.84%. The price of BBWI fallen by 1.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.13%.