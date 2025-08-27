ATCH: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -98.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -92.92%. The price of ATCH fallen by 18.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.43%.

The market performance of AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.94 on 11/07/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.14 on 08/01/25.

52-week price history of ATCH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -99.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.14 and $26.94. The AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.04 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 12.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.11M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2631, with a change in price of -0.3434. Similarly, AtlasClear Holdings Inc recorded 9,259,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.36%.

ATCH Stock Stochastic Average

AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.53%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.33% and 30.81%, respectively.