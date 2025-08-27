Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is 1.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $27.05 and $36.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.05 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL) currently stands at $36.67. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $45.0 after starting at $36.65. The stock’s lowest price was $33.0 before closing at $32.21.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.37B and boasts a workforce of 1128 employees.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AHL stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

AHL Stock Stochastic Average

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.51%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.44% and 81.28%, respectively.

AHL Stock Price Performance Analysis

