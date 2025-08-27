logo

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arista Networks Inc’s current trading price is -5.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $59.43 and $141.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.09 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 9.62 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) currently stands at $134.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $160.0 after starting at $134.27. The stock’s lowest price was $103.0 before closing at $133.04.

In terms of market performance, Arista Networks Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $141.99 on 08/13/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $59.43 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 168.76B and boasts a workforce of 4412 employees.

Arista Networks Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Arista Networks Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.25, with a change in price of +54.11. Similarly, Arista Networks Inc recorded 10,303,027 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.50%.

ANET Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Arista Networks Inc over the last 50 days is 86.31%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.37% and 66.78%, respectively.

ANET Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 52.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 44.56%. The price of ANET fallen by 14.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.12%.

