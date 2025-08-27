Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Power Solutions International Inc Inc. (PSIX) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 382.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 171.90%. The price of PSIX leaped by -7.10% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.50%.

The present stock price for Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) is $82.74. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $127.0 after an opening price of $82.74. The stock briefly fell to $127.0 before ending the session at $88.47.

Power Solutions International Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $121.78 on 08/08/25 and a low of $15.30 for the same time frame on 12/20/24.

52-week price history of PSIX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Power Solutions International Inc’s current trading price is -32.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 440.78%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $15.30 and $121.78. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 1.17 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.64 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 101.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.91B and boasts a workforce of 700 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.05, with a change in price of +56.13. Similarly, Power Solutions International Inc recorded 532,274 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +210.94%.

PSIX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSIX stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

PSIX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Power Solutions International Inc over the last 50 days is 44.90%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.64% and 24.64%, respectively.