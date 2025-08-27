logo

Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Liminatus Pharma Inc Inc. (LIMN) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -69.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -70.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LIMN has leaped by -59.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.80%.

Liminatus Pharma Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of LIMN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Liminatus Pharma Inc’s current trading price is -90.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.53 and $33.66. The Liminatus Pharma Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.25 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 87.96M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

LIMN Stock Stochastic Average

Liminatus Pharma Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.31%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.11% and 10.78%, respectively.

