Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Gossamer Bio Inc Inc. (GOSS) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 183.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 100.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOSS has fallen by 27.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 31.77%.

The current stock price for Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) is $2.53. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $15.0 after opening at $2.53. It dipped to a low of $1.25 before ultimately closing at $2.36.

In terms of market performance, Gossamer Bio Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.44 on 08/26/25, while the lowest value was $0.66 on 11/21/24.

52-week price history of GOSS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Gossamer Bio Inc’s current trading price is 3.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 282.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.66 and $2.44. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.54 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 125.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 575.27M and boasts a workforce of 145 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Gossamer Bio Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.38, with a change in price of +1.55. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc recorded 2,293,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +158.16%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gossamer Bio Inc over the past 50 days is 97.09%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.60% and 88.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.