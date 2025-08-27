AMIX’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -90.43% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -57.82%. The price of AMIX leaped by -11.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.43%.

The present stock price for Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) is $1.16. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.2 after an opening price of $1.16. The stock briefly fell to $5.0 before ending the session at $1.02.

The market performance of Autonomix Medical Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.49 on 10/28/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.96 on 08/21/25.

52-week price history of AMIX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Autonomix Medical Inc’s current trading price is -94.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.96 and $21.49. The Autonomix Medical Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.33 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.97M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Autonomix Medical Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Autonomix Medical Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5512, with a change in price of -0.5800. Similarly, Autonomix Medical Inc recorded 922,956 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.33%.

AMIX Stock Stochastic Average

Autonomix Medical Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.84%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.89% and 13.32%, respectively.