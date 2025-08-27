Alight Inc (ALIT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alight Inc’s current trading price is -56.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.62 and $8.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.77 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.66 million over the last three months.

At present, Alight Inc (ALIT) has a stock price of $3.84. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.0 after an opening price of $3.84. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $3.81.

Alight Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.93 on 11/12/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.62 on 08/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alight Inc (ALIT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.07B and boasts a workforce of 9500 employees.

Alight Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Alight Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.18, with a change in price of -2.05. Similarly, Alight Inc recorded 8,672,581 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALIT stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

ALIT Stock Stochastic Average

Alight Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.02%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.85% and 9.69%, respectively.

ALIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -45.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALIT has leaped by -32.51%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.26%.