Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s current trading price is -7.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.19 and $6.24. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.36 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.79 million observed over the last three months.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) currently has a stock price of $5.8. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.75 after opening at $5.79. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.0 before it closed at $5.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.24 on 06/03/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.19 on 01/13/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.58B and boasts a workforce of 3786 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.65, with a change in price of +0.70. Similarly, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp recorded 10,374,703 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.73%.

How AQN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AQN stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

AQN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp over the past 50 days is 33.01%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.83% and 28.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AQN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AQN has leaped by -2.44%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.43%.