Albemarle Corp’s Shares Reel: 47.98% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 10.11B Market Cap

The stock price for Albemarle Corp (ALB) currently stands at $85.9. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $200.0 after starting at $86.49. The stock’s lowest price was $58.0 before closing at $81.53.

The market performance of Albemarle Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $113.91 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $49.43 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of ALB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Albemarle Corp’s current trading price is -24.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.78%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $49.43 and $113.91. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.36 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Albemarle Corp (ALB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.11B and boasts a workforce of 8300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Albemarle Corp

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Albemarle Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.32, with a change in price of +18.51. Similarly, Albemarle Corp recorded 4,154,300 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.83%.

Examining ALB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALB stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

ALB Stock Stochastic Average

Albemarle Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.49% and 73.59%, respectively.

ALB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.80%. The price of ALB fallen by 19.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.96%.