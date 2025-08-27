AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc Inc. (UAVS) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -88.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.00%. The price of UAVS leaped by -12.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 19.32%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $24.76 on 08/27/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.72 on 04/30/25.

52-week price history of UAVS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s current trading price is -91.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.72 and $24.76. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.31 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 9.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 145.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.46M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3800, with a change in price of +0.8800. Similarly, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc recorded 5,944,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +72.13%.

UAVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAVS stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

UAVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc over the last 50 days is at 42.88%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.43% and 23.81%, respectively.