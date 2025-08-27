A Tale of Resilience: Mannkind Corp Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) stock is currently valued at $4.5. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.0 after opening at $4.5. The stock briefly dropped to $8.0 before ultimately closing at $4.07.

Mannkind Corp’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.63 on 11/06/24 and a low of $3.38 for the same time frame on 08/11/25.

52-week price history of MNKD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Mannkind Corp’s current trading price is -40.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.38 to $7.63. In the Healthcare sector, the Mannkind Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.04 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.38B and boasts a workforce of 407 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Mannkind Corp

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Mannkind Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.15, with a change in price of -0.40. Similarly, Mannkind Corp recorded 2,650,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.20%.

MNKD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mannkind Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.65%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.55% and 84.42% respectively.

MNKD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.65%. The price of MNKD increased 17.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.47%.