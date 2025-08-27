A Deep Dive into BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Stock Performance

In terms of market performance, BIT Mining Ltd ADR had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.07 on 07/10/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.22 on 04/17/25.

52-week price history of BTCM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -64.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 134.43%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.22 and $8.07. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.62M and boasts a workforce of 56 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.35, with a change in price of +1.13. Similarly, BIT Mining Ltd ADR recorded 2,174,380 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.32%.

Examining BTCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTCM stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

BTCM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.77%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 36.84%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.37% and 49.27%, respectively.

BTCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 28.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 49.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BTCM has fallen by 1.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.35%.