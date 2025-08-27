A Closer Look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Stock Gains

Currently, the stock price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) is $9.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $14.0 after opening at $9.68. The stock touched a low of $10.0 before closing at $9.75.

The stock market performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.88 on 12/05/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $8.14, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CCCS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -24.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $8.14 and $12.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 10.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.30B and boasts a workforce of 2870 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.25, with a change in price of +0.85. Similarly, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc recorded 7,948,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.63%.

CCCS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCCS stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

CCCS Stock Stochastic Average

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.33%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.71%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.82% and 49.76%, respectively.

CCCS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.02%. The price of CCCS leaped by -3.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.12%.