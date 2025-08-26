Zeta Network Group (ZNB) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zeta Network Group’s current trading price is -99.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.35%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.34 and $4625.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.33 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.85 million over the last 3 months.

Zeta Network Group experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4625.00 on 09/20/24 and the lowest value was $1.34 on 08/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zeta Network Group (ZNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -92.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04M and boasts a workforce of 47 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.56, with a change in price of -16.37. Similarly, Zeta Network Group recorded 567,947 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZNB stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZNB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Zeta Network Group’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.64%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 1.80% and 1.54% respectively.

ZNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -99.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -94.26%. The price of ZNB leaped by -92.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.96%.